Covid alert

Although Covid-19 has been controlled to a large extent due to the vaccines, various new strains and variants continue to infect people across the world. Earlier in the year, a new variant arose in China, leading to the deaths of thousands. Now, our own Covid positivity rate is on the rise.

The timing could not have been worse as with Ramazan ongoing, and Eid upcoming, people will flock to crowded, enclosed and poorly ventilated spaces like shops, malls and restaurants. The government must remind the people to mask up and observe social distancing during the festive season and ensure that the SOPs are being enforced in places that draw large crowds.

Khalida khalid

Turbat