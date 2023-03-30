Rural to urban

Migration from rural areas to big cities has been a significant trend over the past few decades. The main factor driving this trend is the lack of employment opportunities in rural areas. The influx of migrants from rural areas has put pressure on the already strained infrastructure and resources of big cities in Pakistan. It has led to the emergence of informal settlements and slums on the outskirts of cities, where many migrants live in poor conditions without access to basic amenities like clean water and sanitation. It is essential to promote rural development and create more jobs in rural areas to reduce the pressure on big cities. Furthermore, urban planning and infrastructure development in big cities need to be improved to accommodate the growing population and address the needs of migrants.

Daud Durrani

Islamabad