Ration bags distributed among 350 poor families

The Sindh Palija Council (SPC), in collaboration with the Pakistan Flood Help, has initiated its Ramazan relief ration campaign by distributing ration bags to 350 poor families in various areas of Sindh, including Karachi.

The campaign, which aims to provide assistance to deserving families during the holy month of Ramazan, was inaugurated by SPC Central Chairman Dr Mukhtiar Palijo along with other leaders and volunteers. The distribution of ration bags was carried out in Goth Molvi Muhammad Arif, Tehsil Mirpur Sakro, Goth Muhammad Hasan, Goth Gulzar, and Goth Mungar Khan UC Jungshahi Tehsil and District Thatta.

Dr Palijo expressed his appreciation for the Pakistan Flood Help's support for the campaign and stated that the SPC, a non-profit organisation, had launched a campaign for the betterment of poor and needy families in the current economic situation. He added that the council would continue to play its part in the development of communities, as per its past tradition.

The campaign received praise from civil society members, political and social leaders, and citizens belonging to different walks of life. The council aimed to extend the distribution of ration bags to other affected areas and communities after last year's floods.