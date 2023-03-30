Fake female doctor held for robbing patient at CHK

The District City police on Wednesday arrested a fake woman doctor who allegedly looted a female patient at the Civil Hospital Karachi after administering her an injection that put her to sleep.

The hospital administration and security staff identified the woman accused of robbing the patient with the help of CCTV footage of the medical facility. The incident took place on March 17, when a woman pretending to be a doctor and wearing a lab coat entered the cardiology ward of the hospital. She went inside a room to examine a female patient, and then administered her an injection, which dulled her senses and caused drowsiness. The fake doctor then stole items from the patient’s purse and disappeared. When the patient woke up, she noticed things missing from her handbag and reported the matter to the police. After identifying the suspect with the help of the hospital’s CCTV footage, the police arrested the woman, identified as Ruqaiyya Kanwal, according to District City SSP Arif Aziz.