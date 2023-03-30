Crackdown on traffic law violators continues during Ramazan

Karachi’s traffic police chief has said that together with the Sindh Excise Department, they are constantly cracking down on traffic law violators, especially in accordance with the orders of the high court and the chief minister.

Despite facing a shortage of 1,500 officials, who are on census duty, the traffic police are trying to provide relief to the public in Ramazan by managing traffic especially during the Iftar hours, said DIG Ahmed Nawaz Cheema.

The officer told The News that a recent meeting had decided to continue cracking down on traffic law violators, especially those using fake vehicle registration number plates or plying vehicles on open letters, during Ramazan.

He said that a warning message has also been circulated among the public through different media, including social media, and due to the continuous efforts of the traffic police, violations of such offences have dropped to a minimum.

He pointed out that during a meeting with the excise department, they had planned a joint strategy for the crackdown, selecting 11 spots where excise officials and traffic sergeants would work together to check vehicles with fake plates and those plying on open letters.

The 11 spots are Masjid-e-Tooba, DHA; Naurus Chowrangi; Habib University, near Pehlwan Goth; the PIDC signal; Malir Cantt Gate No. 6; Mazar-e-Quaid; near the Liaquat National Hospital; Eidgah Ground, Nazimabad; Clifton and Bath Island; Shafiq Morr and the Korangi Crossing.

The DIG said that 130,026 challans have been issued over various violations since December 9 in the light of the directives of the high court and the provincial government, while 27,271 prohibited items have been seized and 56,189 vehicles impounded.

According to details, 24,297 challans were issued over tinted glasses and 5,480 vehicles were impounded, 4,000 applied-for-registration vehicles were challaned and 2,481 of them were impounded, and 46,000 challans were issued over fancy plates, 23,004 plates were seized and 18,736 vehicles were impounded.

Moreover, 2,027 challans were issued over unauthorised use of blue and green plates, 1,564 plates were seized and 1,331 vehicles were impounded, while 14,236 vehicles were challaned for plying on open letters and 7,600 of them were impounded. Thirty-seven FIRs were registered under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Replying to a query, Cheema said that the 1,500 officials deployed on census duty will resume office on April 2, following which they can further improve traffic management, especially during Ramazan.

He said that the first 10 days of Ramazan are slow because markets do not usually remain open until late at night, but after the 15th Ramazan, rush at markets after Iftar will increase. To deal with the situation, the traffic police have already devised a comprehensive strategy to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the last days of Ramazan, he added.