Gold prices up Rs2,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs2,300/tola on Wednesday following an increase in the international market.

The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs207,900/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs1,973 to stand at Rs178,241. In the international market, gold rates increased by $10 to end at $1,967/ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,250/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs1,929. Jewellers said that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs9,000/tola compared with the Dubai gold market rates.