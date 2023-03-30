Gold prices up Rs2,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs2,300/tola on Wednesday following an increase in the international market.
The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs207,900/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs1,973 to stand at Rs178,241. In the international market, gold rates increased by $10 to end at $1,967/ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,250/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs1,929. Jewellers said that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs9,000/tola compared with the Dubai gold market rates.
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday announced extended banking hours for collection of government duties...
ISLAMABAD: Five exploration and production companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore and pursue...
Beijing/Hong Kong: The last time Alibaba made a radical move to reorganise its business the Chinese tech group set in...
LAHORE: In a fair and vibrant society no one is indispensable but every citizen has the right to move up to the top on...
London: Nearly half of British workers are at risk of burnout as the cost-of-living crisis adds to anxiety, with...
ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates is the sixth largest export destination of Pakistani products but in total trade...