PDM to become party to PTI plea on polls

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to become party to the petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Supreme Court against the postponement of elections in Punjab.

According to reports, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) will file a plea to become party to the case.

The three major political parties of the coalition government will present their stance in the court.

The PTI had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Election Commission’s decision of rescheduling the election in Punjab.