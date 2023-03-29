 
Wednesday March 29, 2023
National

CJ has no social media account: LHC

By Our Correspondent
March 29, 2023

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) spokesman Tuesday clarified that Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti did not have and never had any account on Twitter, Facebook or any other social media platform.

“Any tweet or post on those or any other social media platforms attributed to his lordship is, therefore, absolutely fake,” he said in a statement.

Furthermore, the court has also directed the FIA for necessary proceedings in this regard.