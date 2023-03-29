CJ has no social media account: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) spokesman Tuesday clarified that Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti did not have and never had any account on Twitter, Facebook or any other social media platform.
“Any tweet or post on those or any other social media platforms attributed to his lordship is, therefore, absolutely fake,” he said in a statement.
Furthermore, the court has also directed the FIA for necessary proceedings in this regard.
ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement has decided to become party to the petition filed by the Pakistan...
ISLAMABAD: Convener Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights Ms Mehnaz Akber Aziz reiterated that the National Plan on...
GUJRANWALA: An Anti-terrorism Court in Gujranwala on Tuesday suspended Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s...
MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has said the impression of division among judges of the Supreme Court of...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani authorities are making all-out efforts to facilitate the movement of around 385,000 Afghans a...
ISLAMABAD: As thousands of flood victims are still struggling in Pakistan to rehabilitate their lives, international...