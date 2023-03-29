Siraj wants full court in elections suo motu case

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has said the impression of division among judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan can be removed by forming a full court in the elections suo motu case.

He said the national institutions fell victim to factionalism of the PDM and the PTI. The start of war within the institutions reflects that the situation is worst. Such a group is imposed on the country that has made the life of people miserable.

Talking to journalists after condoling with the family of Nizamuddin, 55, who was killed in a stampede in bid to get free flour, Siraj said that in the holy month of Ramazan, millions of people went out in the morning in search of flour. The PDM government has failed to deliver while the PTI is equally responsible for the failure.

He said it was necessary that courts, military establishment and election commission remained neutral and conducted transparent elections. He said if the government wanted to give free flour to people, there were many easy ways, there were many welfare organizations doing good work in the country. He said the prime minister was going to cities and doing photo sessions. If attention is paid to the farmers of South Punjab, this area can provide food to the entire country.