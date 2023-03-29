SC orders wealthy tax payers to deposit 50pc super tax

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday ordered the wealthy taxpayers to deposit 50% super tax within two weeks with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).
A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the plea filed by the FBR against the impugned interim order of the LHC, which had stayed the recovery proceedings from high-earning taxpayers.
During the hearing, counsel for the FBR told the court that the authority, while inserting a new section in the Income Tax Ordinance, had imposed super tax on wealthy taxpayers earning more than Rs15 crores. Through the Finance Act 2022, the government has imposed a super tax on high-earning persons by inserting a new Section 4C in the Income Tax Ordinance.
Policy Board headed by Imran Khan's cousin dissolved; Dr Burki is based in USA
TIMERGARA: The district and sessions judge Lower Dir administered oath to the newly elected members of the district...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is working on monsoon contingency plan...
PESHAWAR: The inspector general of prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was transferred to Balochistan on Tuesday.An official...
ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan while hearing the contempt case against Imran Khan Fawad Chaudhry and Asad...
PESHAWAR: KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday said there was no shortage of wheat flour in the...