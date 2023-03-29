SC orders wealthy tax payers to deposit 50pc super tax

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday ordered the wealthy taxpayers to deposit 50% super tax within two weeks with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the plea filed by the FBR against the impugned interim order of the LHC, which had stayed the recovery proceedings from high-earning taxpayers.

During the hearing, counsel for the FBR told the court that the authority, while inserting a new section in the Income Tax Ordinance, had imposed super tax on wealthy taxpayers earning more than Rs15 crores. Through the Finance Act 2022, the government has imposed a super tax on high-earning persons by inserting a new Section 4C in the Income Tax Ordinance.