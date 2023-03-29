All eligible families in KP assured of free flour supply

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday said there was no shortage of wheat flour in the province and assured that all eligible families would receive the staple for free under the scheme.

The senior official stated this while presiding over a meeting of the administrative secretaries of all departments at the Civil Secretariat, said a handout, adding that participants reviewed good governance initiatives and measures for public welfare.

The chief secretary said administrative secretaries should continue to monitor the distribution of free flour in their assigned districts.The chief secretary said over 1.2 million families of KP registered with the Benazir Income Support Program have received the Ramazan relief package so far. The scheme will cover more than 5.75 million unprivileged families.

He directed that the home secretary-led committee should closely monitor the prices of essential commodities and added that availability of essential items should be ensured as per government-notified prices during Ramazan.

Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said that a plantation campaign has been launched to increase forest cover in the province. He urged all relevant departments to participate in the drive which, he said, was a noble cause.

He said attention should be focused on the southern districts to eradicate polio and administrative secretaries should also oversee the anti-polio campaign at the district level.The chief secretary said relevant officials should take timely measures to prevent the dengue outbreak this year and ensure the implementation of the dengue control plan in KP.