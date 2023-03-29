20 PTI workers in Mardan booked for hate speech

MARDAN: The police on Tuesday registered a case against more than 20 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers for allegedly blocking the road at Bacha Khan Chowk and delivering hate speech against the institutions, sources said.

The sources added that Station House Officer (SHO) of City Police Station Muqadam Khan charged PTI former district president Sher Bahadur, a resident of Bagh Iram, and Ismail, a resident of Par Hoti area, along with other 20 unknown PTI workers in the first information report (FIR). He stated in the FIR that on 14 March 20 PTI workers led by Sher Bahadur and Ismail staged a protest rally at Bacha Khan Chowk.

The protesters blocked Bacha Khan Chowk for traffic for several hours as a protest against the expected arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. It was mentioned in the FIR that the accused had allegedly delivered hate speech against the government and Pakistan Army and other institutions.

It was mentioned in the FIR that the accused tried to incite people to revolt against the government and Pakistan Army. Sources added that Ismail was personal secretary to former provincial minister Mohammad Atif Khan.