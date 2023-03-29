3 bike-lifters held

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested three bike-lifters and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Gunjmandi Police Station managed to net two bike-lifters namely Abid and Sajid and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession. In another raid, Wah Cantt police rounded up a bike-lifter namely Shubhan and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Captain (r) Amir Khan Niazi said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.
