Governor briefed about PU degree programmes

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) Principal Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta called on Punjab Governor / Chancellor Baligh-ur-Rehman on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the governor, who is also chancellor of PU, appreciated the efforts of HCBF management in achieving academic and research excellence. Dr Mehta briefed the governor about the ongoing degree programmes at HCBF and gave a presentation on the measures being taken not only to inculcate research culture amongst faculty and students but also to increase its graduates' employability ratio.

Lecture: UET’s Department of Product and Industrial Design (PID) invited alumna Ms Iqra Muqadas to share her expertise as a digital product designer with the students of the department. Iqra Muqadas briefly explained to students aesthetic theories of different philosophers and talked about the ethics and morality in various types of art, with the most recent application of aesthetics in Metaverse and Blockchain Technology.