LAHORE: The Board of Directors NTDC has promoted Engr Qaiser Khan as Deputy Managing Director (Planning & Engineering) National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC). MD NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan handed over the promotion orders to Engineer Qaiser Khan who took over Tuesday. Engr Qaiser Khan completed his BSc and MSc in electrical engineering from University of Engineering & Technology, Peshawar.
