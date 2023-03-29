Xi hails Middle East thaw in call with Saudi crown prince

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping lauded what he called the easing of tensions in the Middle East during a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, state media reported.
Beijing brokered an agreement between Tehran and Riyadh on March 10 to restore diplomatic ties following a seven-year freeze. Long bitter rivals, Iran and Saudi Arabia have engaged in a series of proxy conflicts in the region, such as the protracted fighting in Yemen.
In his first comments on the matter to be made public since the deal was struck, Xi said the dialogue promoted by China would “play a major role in strengthening regional unity and cooperation”.
GENEVA: The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday it is no longer recommending additional Covid-19 vaccine booster...
WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two cousins of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over the...
ATHENS: Greek police told AFP on Tuesday they had arrested two young Pakistanis of Iranian origin over planned...
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron´s personal ratings are approaching their lowest recorded level over his...
GENEVA: Hundreds of thousands of workers in Turkiye and Syria have lost their livelihoods due to the earthquake, the...
WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that Pentagon nominations being stalled in the Senate...