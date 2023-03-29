 
March 29, 2023
Newspost

Animals in danger

March 29, 2023

Reports are emerging that the Karachi Zoo has run out of money to feed the animals in its care. This is heart-breaking news and, if the food supply does not resume immediately, the government should take the necessary steps to resolve this issue and ensure that the animals are being fed properly.

Syeda Umme Baneen Jaffery

Karachi