Social support, private gains

The government needs to stop giving favours to industrialists by approving subsidy cheques. If they cannot compete with the rest of the world, well that’s too bad. Our business tycoons seem to think the country owes them money, yet they do not share any of their gains with the rest of the nation.
Basma Noor Qazi
Lahore
Pakistan’s record on labour rights leaves a lot to be desired. Most of our workers are employed in the informal...
Most Pakistanis reside in the rural areas and depend on agriculture for their livelihoods. This makes us extremely...
Reports are emerging that the Karachi Zoo has run out of money to feed the animals in its care. This is heart-breaking...
There is no doubt that Imran Khan’s oratorical skills are far better than his political adversaries’. He is...
Proper schooling and equal educational opportunities are the major driving forces behind the prosperity of developed...
Sadly, the gap between the rich and the poor is increasing day by day, which is a dangerous and very disturbing trend....