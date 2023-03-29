 
Social support, private gains

March 29, 2023

The government needs to stop giving favours to industrialists by approving subsidy cheques. If they cannot compete with the rest of the world, well that’s too bad. Our business tycoons seem to think the country owes them money, yet they do not share any of their gains with the rest of the nation.

Basma Noor Qazi

Lahore