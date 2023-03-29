Update pending

Proper schooling and equal educational opportunities are the major driving forces behind the prosperity of developed nations. The schooling systems and strategies of developed countries such as Finland are really impressive; at the primary level, students are taught with the help of interactive learning, and they are engaged in various co-curricular and extra-curricular activities too. While in our country, less focus is placed on the primary level, children are treated like parrots and only rote-learning is encouraged.

At government schools, most of the teachers are not properly trained. To improve our educational system, effective measures should be taken, starting from the primary level, to modernize our failing education system.

Tulha Sikander

Larkana