Update pending

Proper schooling and equal educational opportunities are the major driving forces behind the prosperity of developed nations. The schooling systems and strategies of developed countries such as Finland are really impressive; at the primary level, students are taught with the help of interactive learning, and they are engaged in various co-curricular and extra-curricular activities too. While in our country, less focus is placed on the primary level, children are treated like parrots and only rote-learning is encouraged.
At government schools, most of the teachers are not properly trained. To improve our educational system, effective measures should be taken, starting from the primary level, to modernize our failing education system.
Tulha Sikander
Larkana
Pakistan’s record on labour rights leaves a lot to be desired. Most of our workers are employed in the informal...
Most Pakistanis reside in the rural areas and depend on agriculture for their livelihoods. This makes us extremely...
Reports are emerging that the Karachi Zoo has run out of money to feed the animals in its care. This is heart-breaking...
The government needs to stop giving favours to industrialists by approving subsidy cheques. If they cannot compete...
There is no doubt that Imran Khan’s oratorical skills are far better than his political adversaries’. He is...
Sadly, the gap between the rich and the poor is increasing day by day, which is a dangerous and very disturbing trend....