Wednesday March 29, 2023
Widening gap

March 29, 2023

Sadly, the gap between the rich and the poor is increasing day by day, which is a dangerous and very disturbing trend. Such high levels of income inequality are not sustainable and the government must take steps to address this issue.

There is an urgent need to reduce the gap between the elite classes and the poor of our country before it’s too late.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi