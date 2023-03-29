Matric, Inter boards to outsource at least one phase of exams

The Sindh government has taken a significant step towards enhancing the transparency of the examination system in the province by outsourcing exams to a third-party organisation.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting held on Tuesday, attended by the chairmen of all the education boards in Sindh under the chairmanship of Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo.

During the meeting, it was decided that each education board would outsource at least one phase of exams. The decision was made to ensure transparency in the examination system, and the third-party organisation would be paid by the boards for their services.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Rahoo said that the boards had the option to outsource exams this year or next year. He emphasised that even if the entire exams were not outsourced, some services would be taken from the third party. The role of the boards in conducting exams would not end, and they would continue to function as usual.

Rahoo further explained that the question papers would be prepared by the board, and a copy of the answers would be provided by the third-party organisation. He added that the decision was made to make the examination system transparent and efficient.