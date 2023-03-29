Hassan Niazi charged with threatening state institutions brought to Karachi

A day after the Karachi police registered a case against Imran Khan’s nephew and focal person Barrister Hassan Niazi, he was brought to the city in custody on Tuesday in a case of allegedly inciting the public against the state.

A four-member team of the Karachi police had earlier taken Niazi into their custody after getting transit remand from a court in Lahore. The team comprises a station investigation officer and three other police officers.

The accused was taken to the Gadap police station where he would be interrogated, police officials said and added that he would be produced before a court of law on Wednesday (today).

A case was registered against the PTI leader at the Jamshed Quarters police station on a complaint of a citizen, Muhammad Iqbal, for allegedly making a provocative speech and inciting people to revolt against national institutions.

The FIR was lodged under sections 121, 124A, 153A, 505/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The reported text of the FIR states that Niazi had shared a video on social media in which he was seen involved in inciting people to revolt against national institutions and attempted to provoke disharmony. “Niazi addressed the national defence institutions and threatened them. His statement had angered the people,” it says.