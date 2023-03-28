PMLN fully backs Rana Sana’s stance against Imran, his narrative

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) fully supports the position taken by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his political approach, according to highly placed party sources.

The minister, who is also PMLN Punjab president, Sunday dared Imran to come to terms and follow the path of peace and tranquillity; otherwise he would not be able to continue his political existence. The PMLN sources, privy to the main party leadership viewpoint, told The News on Monday that the party had decided to take on Imran Khan through all means, so that he should give up, what they call, totally ‘unacceptable undemocratic’ attitude by hurling abuses at his opponents and resorting to “filthy language”.

Rana Sanaullah, in an interview, had said the other day, “In my opinion, Imran Khan does not believe in democracy and democratic traditions. He does not believe in having a peaceful political environment in this country. He has turned politics into enmity. He considers us his enemies, while we [previously] used to think of him as our political rival, but with time it has come to a point where [we also think] that he is our enemy. Democratic traditions, timely elections, and rights and wrongs are part of democracy and politics, but not during an enmity,” the interior minister said. “He (Imran) says that we want to murder him, so if [he says] we want to murder him, then he also wants to murder us. Either he or us will get murdered. He has now taken the country’s politics to a point where only one of the two can remain.”

The PMLN sources said that soft speaking had been construed by Imran as weakness and “no more” would be policy in dealing with him. The new methodology and line of action has attained popularity in the party rank and file. The top leadership has also made it clear that “Enough is enough.”