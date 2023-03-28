Full bench to hear Imran’s plea on cases

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Monday constituted a full bench to hear a petition of PTI Chairman Imran Khan seeking details of cases registered against him in different cities of the country.
The full bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Alia Neelum, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq would resume its hearing soon. A single bench comprising Justice Tariq Sheikh had proposed the chief justice to form a larger bench to decide the petition of the former prime minister.
KABUL: A suicide attack on Monday near Afghanistan´s foreign ministry killed six civilians and wounded several...
HANGU/DERA ISMAIL KHAN/BATKHELA: Mismanagement marred the distribution of the free flour in various parts of the KP...
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday said Western criticism would not change plans announced by President Vladimir Putin to...
NEW DELHI: India’s parliament was adjourned on Monday after noisy protests by opposition lawmakers over the...
ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz fully supports the position taken by Interior Minister Rana...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced a pause to divisive judicial reforms...