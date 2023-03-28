Full bench to hear Imran’s plea on cases

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Monday constituted a full bench to hear a petition of PTI Chairman Imran Khan seeking details of cases registered against him in different cities of the country.

The full bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Alia Neelum, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq would resume its hearing soon. A single bench comprising Justice Tariq Sheikh had proposed the chief justice to form a larger bench to decide the petition of the former prime minister.