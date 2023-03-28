LHC dismisses plea against Naqvi’s appointment as caretaker CM

A file photo of the Lahore High Court. — AFP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.

Justice Shahid Karim said that the appointment was made by the law as the Election Commission of Pakistan has the right to appoint the caretaker CM. During the hearing on Monday, the government informed the court that the ECP and the courts have the authority to prevent a caretaker CM from misusing their powers. The ECP has already stopped the implementation of several orders passed by Naqvi.

The government argued that it is solely the ECP’s jurisdiction to appoint the caretaker chief minister if stakeholders cannot agree on a name. However, counsel for Sheikh Rashid Ahmed argued that the ECP did not follow proper procedures in Naqvi’s appointment, and many of his actions go against the essence of the Constitution.

The petitioner alleged that Naqvi was involved in corruption and corrupt practices and had previously struck a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau. After hearing both sides, the court dismissed Rashid’s plea, stating that a caretaker CM cannot act outside the ECP’s neutrality and sovereignty. .