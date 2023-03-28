Woman among three killed over land dispute

SUKKUR: Three persons, including a woman, were killed in Shikarpur in two different incidents of land dispute. An unidentified man shot dead Ajab Khan Mahar at Gharhi Yasin market in Shikarpur over a land dispute.

Similarly, a man, identified as Attaullah Shar, and his niece were killed in a firing in the Katcha area of Khan in Shikarpur. Police linked the incident to a land dispute between two groups of Shar tribe.