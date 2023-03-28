ACE begins probe against ex-PTI MNA, MPA on graft charges

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has initiated investigations against former Tehreek Insaf MNA Amir Dogar and MPA Faisal Niazi on charges of corruption.

According to reports, former MNA Amir Dogar allegedly used his political influence to build a park in a private housing society using government funds. The park was constructed in Gulshan Mehr Colony, Multan, and named after his uncle, Shaukat Dogar.

Dogar is accused of pressuring PHA officers to construct the park. The ACE has summoned Amir Dogar along with the PHA chairman for further investigation. Meanwhile, former Tehreek Insaf MPA Faisal Niazi has been accused of being involved in corrupt activities in various projects in Khanewal.

Niazi’s frontman, Khawar Bhutta, and Highway XEN Nisar Ahmad allegedly conspired with him to commit corruption worth crores of rupees. It is alleged that Niazi took bribes in the construction of the carpeted road on Chak 26, 35, 39, 38, and 34/10R. Niazi reportedly gave all the road construction contracts to Khawar Bhutta and advanced payments were made to the contractor before the completion of the road construction. The construction of the roads is still incomplete. The ACE has summoned Faisal Niazi on March 29 for further investigation.