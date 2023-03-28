Man commits suicide, girl crushed to death

MANSEHRA: A man committed suicide while a minor girl died after being run over by a speeding vehicle here on Monday. Asad Ali Shah, a government department employee and resident of Tilli Sydain in Oghi, committed suicide after consuming a poisonous liquid.

His family members took him to a nearby health facility where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was handed over to the family after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities. In Shinkiari, a speeding wagon crushed to death a six-year-old girl Batool Mushtaq.

Locals rushed her to the Civil Hospital Shinkiari where doctors pronounced her dead. The driver of the wagon managed to flee from the spot. Meanwhile, six people including a woman sustained injuries when two groups attacked each other with batons in the Bhutto Bandi area of Oghi.

According to police, a money dispute between both groups led to the clash and three people each were wounded from both sides. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Oghi where their condition was said to be stable.