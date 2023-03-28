Science classes sought at Oghi Degree College

MANSEHRA: The people of Oghi and its suburbs on Monday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to make arrangements so that science classes could be launched at the only degree college in the tehsil.

“The provincial government had approved the launching of a four-year Bachelor’s degree programme in various subjects at the degree college in Oghi in 2018 but the college has to initiate the science classes,” Haq Nawaz Hassanzai, a local elder told reporters in Oghi.

He said the Degree College Oghi was long ago but it still lacked science classes. “The then government had approved the BS education in Zoology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Sciences and other subjects but our children are still without science education,” Hassanzai said.

“The government had approved BS classes for both Oghi and Balakot degree colleges through the same order but to no avail,” he said. Hassanzai said that students in the neighbouring Torghar and Battagram districts also came to the degree college in Oghi for getting education.

“The federal government has approved the establishment of the Hazara University’s campus in Oghi but this project is still in the doldrums despite the release of funds,” he said.