100 tons of dates received from Saudi Arabia

MANSEHRA: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday handed over 100 tons of dates to Pakistan as a Ramazan gift to be distributed among people.

A press release issued by KSA Embassy said that it was a gift by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Pakistanis in continuation of the annual tradition.It added that the dates were gifted to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the recommendation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In the ceremony held at the Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki and Director King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (Ksrelief) Dr Khalid M Al-Othmani handed over the consignment to the government of Pakistan to distribute among Pakistani brethren in the holy month of Ramazan.