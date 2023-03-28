Two PTI social media activists booked

PESHAWAR: Cases have been registered against two social media activists from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the provincial capital on the charges of carrying out a campaign against the state institutions, police said on Monday.

An official of the Peshawar Police confirmed that the cases were registered at the Gulbahar and Khazana police stations against two social media activists. “Cases have been lodged against Ikram Khatana and Azhar Ali at the Gulbahar and Khazana police stations on the written complaint of a local Hassnain Raza for the social media campaign against state institutions,” said the spokesman for the city police. The official added that the action was taken under the law.

It was learnt that one of the nominated social media activists had secured bail before arrest. The PTI leaders and workers on social media said the house of one Bilal Ahmad was also raided by the police.

“Caretaker CM ! Raiding houses of opposition doesn’t happen in KP, so don’t start it. Police raided the homes of the PTI social media team [members],Ikram Khatana and Bilal Ahmad. Charging someone for their political views is extreme fascism. We stand by our social media activists,” tweeted former provincial minister, Atif Khan.