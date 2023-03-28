Two gangsters arrested

Islamabad: The Shalimar Police have arrested two gangsters and recovered cash and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

According to police, Islamabad Capital Police have started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens. The Shalimar police team arrested two gangsters and recovered cash and weapons along with ammunition from their possession. The accused have been identified as Adnan and Talah Ejaz. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway from them. DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has further directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in heinous crimes.