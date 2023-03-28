Takes over

 
Tuesday March 28, 2023
By PR
March 28, 2023

LAHORE: Dr Talat Waseem has assumed the charge of Chair of the Department of Surgery and Allied Shalamar Medical and Dental Institute Lahore.

Dr Talat is currently general secretary of Pakistan Endocrine and Thyroid Association. He has a vast experience in thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal surgery. He is also a surgical researcher, academician and editor of many surgical journals.