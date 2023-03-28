PU hosts moot on nutrition

LAHORE: A seminar “Nutrition: The role of proper diet” was held at the Punjab University’s Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) on Monday.

ISCS Director Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Dr Muhammad Nasir, Prof Dr Sanaullah Iqbal, Sarmad Asif, faculty members and students attended the moot. Dr Touseef, Dr Muhammad Nasir and Dr Sanaullah addressed the audience regarding the precautionary measures and analysis of the underweight and overweight population of the country.

Dr Sanaullah also shed light on the stunting and malnutrition situation in the country. A team of the nutritionist was on campus for the counseling of the students regarding the proper diet and weight management and plans were given to live a healthy life.

Meanwhile, the PU Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) organised a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate its 20th foundation day. On this occasion, HCBF Principal Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta, faculty members, administrative staff and students were present. In his address, Dr Mehta recalled the untiring efforts made by Prof Dr Khawaja Amjad Saeed (late) for the establishment of the college in 2003.