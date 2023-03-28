A dozen villagers hacked to death in west DR Congo

KIKWIT, DR Congo: At least 14 people have been killed in western Democratic Republic of Congo, including 12 villagers hacked to death with machetes, a local official said on Monday.
Unidentified assailants attacked the village of Kimpasi, in Kwilu province´s Bagata territory, on Friday, according to the territory´s administrator Amedee Bangambuma. They first killed 12 people with machetes and then a local administrative official who came to investigate the situation, Bangambuma said. On Monday, militants also killed Kimpasi´s village chief, he said, adding that all the victims were members of the Teke community.
