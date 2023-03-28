KDA hold Karachi FC to draw

KARACHI: KDA held Karachi FC to a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the 3rd Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup Floodlight Football Tournament here at the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Ground on Monday.
In the second match Bengal Tigers defeated Malir Shaheen 4-2. Muhammad Brahim was declared as man of the match. Earlier, Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurated the tournament by kicking the ball.
Chairman Naya Nazimabad Arif Habib, CEO Samad Habib, President Syed Muhammad Talha, Technical Head Nasir Ismail and Manager Sports Muhammad Asif were also present on the occasion.
Nasir Hussain Shah said that he is happy that a large number of football fans are enjoying the tournament in Naya Nazimabad. He said that Sindh government is trying to promote sports.
