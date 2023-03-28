 
Unnecessary delays

March 28, 2023

As per the constitution, it is the duty of the ECP to be ready to conduct elections within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies, but the Commission has come up with endless excuses as to why it cannot fulfil its mandate. The ECP has thrown the country into a constitutional crisis, as if we did not have enough crises to deal with already.

Jahanzaib Ashiq Satti

Islamabad