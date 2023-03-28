Unnecessary delays

As per the constitution, it is the duty of the ECP to be ready to conduct elections within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies, but the Commission has come up with endless excuses as to why it cannot fulfil its mandate. The ECP has thrown the country into a constitutional crisis, as if we did not have enough crises to deal with already.
Jahanzaib Ashiq Satti
Islamabad
Our society always protects the powerful, no matter how wrong they are or how many problems they are creating through...
Pakistan is facing a daunting challenge with one-third of its youth unemployed, highlighting the need for innovative...
Recently, Saudi Arabia and Iran decided to restore diplomatic ties via a peace treaty brokered by China. This follows...
Plastic bags have become a necessity in our lives and provide us ease and convenience. They are non-biodegradable,...
Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022 the Western powers have been doing all they can to...
The PDM and the PTI are squabbling over who gets to preside over the next era of crises. When the PTI was in power, it...