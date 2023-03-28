Recently, Saudi Arabia and Iran decided to restore diplomatic ties via a peace treaty brokered by China. This follows a recent trend whereby historic rivals are putting aside their differences, forgoing further conflict and trying to normalize ties.

There appears to be a growing understanding about the benefits of peace across the world. For example, South and North Korea signed the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification on the Korean Peninsula back in 2018, hoping to bury their long-standing enmity. It would be expedient for India and Pakistan to take note of this trend and establish good relations with each other.

Shahid Hussain

Karachi