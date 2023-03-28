Toxic waste

Plastic bags have become a necessity in our lives and provide us ease and convenience. They are non-biodegradable, take hundreds of years to decompose and are difficult and costly to recycle. Most end up on landfill sites where they take around 300 years to degrade. They breakdown into tiny toxic particles that contaminate the soil and waterways and enter the food chain.
One of the main reasons why sewage channels gets jammed is because of plastic bags. On being burnt, they release gases like nitrogen oxide and sulphur dioxide, which are toxic. The government has to take stringent steps in improving plastic waste management so that they don’t poison the ecosystem.
Dua Shahid
Karachi
As per the constitution, it is the duty of the ECP to be ready to conduct elections within 90 days after the...
Our society always protects the powerful, no matter how wrong they are or how many problems they are creating through...
Pakistan is facing a daunting challenge with one-third of its youth unemployed, highlighting the need for innovative...
Recently, Saudi Arabia and Iran decided to restore diplomatic ties via a peace treaty brokered by China. This follows...
Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022 the Western powers have been doing all they can to...
The PDM and the PTI are squabbling over who gets to preside over the next era of crises. When the PTI was in power, it...