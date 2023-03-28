Toxic waste

Plastic bags have become a necessity in our lives and provide us ease and convenience. They are non-biodegradable, take hundreds of years to decompose and are difficult and costly to recycle. Most end up on landfill sites where they take around 300 years to degrade. They breakdown into tiny toxic particles that contaminate the soil and waterways and enter the food chain.

One of the main reasons why sewage channels gets jammed is because of plastic bags. On being burnt, they release gases like nitrogen oxide and sulphur dioxide, which are toxic. The government has to take stringent steps in improving plastic waste management so that they don’t poison the ecosystem.

Dua Shahid

Karachi