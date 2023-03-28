Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022 the Western powers have been doing all they can to prolong the conflict and thwart any potential peace deal. This is in stark contrast to the approach of China, which has consistently advocated for peace talks.

It is time for the international organizations, particularly the UN, to intervene and initiate peace talks among the warring parties. This conflict is not just a Russian-Ukrainian or European concern but is having an adverse impact on the globe. It is time to prioritize the interests of the collective over the narrow interests of regional power blocs and individual nations.

Ali Gul Tanwari

Khairpur