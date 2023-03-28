Performance of every IO to be checked on a monthly basis

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday held a review meeting for the improvement of the investigation department, including the progress of the newly formed committee for making suggestions.

The meeting took place at the Central Police Office (CPO), and was attended by Addl IG Investigation Sindh Munir Ahmed Shaikh, DIG Crime Branch Sindh Amir Farooqi and others.

The meeting briefed IGP Memon about the steps taken for improving the investigation department, including expediting the process of challan submission in courts for a good conviction rate.

Memon said talented investigating officers of good repute should be appointed in terms of different types of crime, and the progress and performance of every IO should be checked on a monthly basis.

He said IOs should be appointed considering their complete data and performance, and if they deliver well, cash prizes and commendation certificates should be given to the IOs who perform well.

He recommended to the Sindh government that only IOs should be given a basic salary in addition to their monthly salary. He said that some 2,500 IOs will work in the Investigation Department Karachi, while promotions from ASI to inspector rank are subject to the successful completion of the assigned cases.

The move is aimed at increasing the conviction rate of the arrested suspects. “We want to equip the investigation department along modern lines,” said the IGP. He said the use of modern techniques ensures success in all aspects of an investigation, adding that solid investigations and challans are very important to discourage those involved in crimes.

In view of the loopholes in investigations and the low conviction rate, Memon had formed a committee to examine the existing legal doctrine and make suggestions for improvement. He had repeatedly pointed out the low conviction rate and the investigation department’s unsatisfactory performance, ordering transfers of the underperforming officers and replacing them with well-trained officers experienced in dealing with serious cases, especially terrorism and street crime.

According to the order to form a committee to improve the investigation branch, the body will examine the existing legal doctrine of extending the benefit of the doubt to the accused in contemporary criminal justice systems.