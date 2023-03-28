Nasir refutes allegations animals at zoo are not properly fed

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday visited the Karachi Zoological Garden and inquired about the issue of food supplies to the animals.

He said the purpose of his sudden visit to the zoo was to see what treatment was being meted out to the animals by the zoo authorities. The Sindh chief minister’s coordinator Shahzad Memon and Metropolitan Commissioner of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Syed Shujaat Hussain also accompanied the minister.

Shah said the public had been complaining about ill-treatment of the animals at the zoo. He said that there were complaints that animals were not fed properly. “We have seen it ourselves that all the allegations are baseless,” he stressed.

Regarding the treatment of female elephant Noor Jahan, the minister said the animal was already being treated and an international veterinary team would also arrive for her treatment.