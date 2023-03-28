CM’s assistant asks public to help catch profiteers

Surendar Valasai, the special assistant to the Sindh chief minister on human rights, has said that the Sindh government is determined to supply essential commodities at low prices during the holy month of Ramazan, and the public should cooperate with the administration by pinpointing the profiteers.

Talking to the citizens and the media on Monday during his visit to a Bachat Bazaar organised by the Sindh government in Model Colony, District Korangi, to provide essential commodities to the public at low cost, he said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had given instructions to deal strictly with the profiteers.

He appealed that while purchasing essential items, consumers should demand traders to show the rate list approved by the price control authority. "People should not buy goods at higher than official rates, rather, cooperate with the administration and identify profiteers for legal action," he added.

Valasai visited stalls of various items set up at the bazaar and checked the rate list and quality of the items. He also sought opinions of customers present there. The concerned citizens appreciated the initiative of the Sindh government of organising such bazaars during the month of Ramazan.

The CM’s special assistant expressed satisfaction at the arrangements at the bazaar and issued directions for more stalls for groceries to cater to the needs of the general public.

Muttahia Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MPA from the area Hameed Al Zafar, Assistant Commissioner Manshad Shahani and other officers also accompanied Valasai.