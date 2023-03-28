Man shot dead in Manghopir

A 22-year-old man was shot dead allegedly over a personal enmity at a house in Manghopir on Monday. According to police, Muhammad Urs from Dera Ismail Khan was shot by an unknown assailant.
Police and rescue teams rushed the victim to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way to determine the motive behind the killing and identify the perpetrator.
