Scholarships open for students from minority communities

The Sindh minorities affairs department has sought applications from talented students belonging to the minority communities for scholarships for the year 2022-23. Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyanchand Essarani said the scholarships would be given to higher secondary school, college and university students.

In a statement, he said that on the special directives of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, funds for the scholarships had been enhanced this year. He added that as many as 3,284 students were awarded scholarships last year, who included 2,044 university students and 1,240 college students. He said the scholarships would be awarded purely on a merit basis and in this regard, services of a third party had been hired for the first time to keep the process transparent.

He explained that the Sukkur Institute of Business Administration’s (IBA Sukkur) testing service would select the students who merited scholarship.

Essarani said the application form for the scholarship had been uploaded on the IBA Sukkur website and aspiring candidates could download them. He said the filled application forms should be sent to the IBA Sukkur by April 30. He added that the government wanted to complete the award of scholarships before the end of the current fiscal year.