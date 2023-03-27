Sindh LG repolling: Most seats won by PPP candidates





SUKKUR/HYDERABAD: Counting of votes is underway after re-polling of Local Government elections in 15 districts of Sindh. Repolling was held in Khairpur, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Sukkur, and other cities on Sunday with PPP candidates emerging as winners.

The polling started at 8:00am and continued till 5:00pm without any break.

The polls were held for the seats of Chairman, Vice Chairman, Member District Council and General Members. A total of 81 polling stations were set up across the 15 districts.

Mir Sajjan Ali Talpur, GDA candidate in Ward No 5 of town committee Kot Diji, boycotted the poll process, accusing the ruling PPP and Khairpur police of harassing and abducting his female polling agents and preventing voters from casting vote. He demanded for re-conduct of polls under the supervision of army.In Ward No 5 of town committee Baberloi in Khairpur, PPP candidate Qurban Ali secured 864 votes, Syed Abbas Ali Shah secured 464 votes, PTI candidate Asghar Jatoi secured 165 votes, while GDA’s Mir Sajjan Ali secured only 65 votes.

Respectively, in UC Dadar of Kandhkot, PPP candidate Rais Kashif Bhayo secured 989 votes, while member District Council Mir Ahmed Raza Sundrani and Muhammad Salih of the PPP won election at three other polling stations against the JUI-F candidates.

In UC Pahwari of Sukkur, PPP candidate Ahmed Jaghirani secured 58 votes, while Jeevan Khan, member District Council, secured 53 votes, both winning election against the JUI-F candidates.

In Ward No 12 of Municipal Committee Qambar, PPP candidate Subhan Ali Shaikh won the election by securing 489 votes.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Abdul Aziz Rind won the election in UC Chachiro by securing 1,055 votes, while another independent candidate Farooq Ahmed Khoso won a seat of district councilor in UC Jung by securing 658 votes against PPP candidate Tahir Khoso, who bagged just 22 votes. Besides, in the same UC, PPP candidate Esar Das won election for general councilor seat by securing 751 votes.

In Ward No 2 of Union Council Dokri, PPP candidate Jibran secured 686 votes against GDA candidate Habibullah Khoso, who secured 530 votes.

In Ward No 3 of Union Council Wagan, PPP candidate Jahangir Kalhoro secured 365 votes, while independent candidate Jibran secured 158 votes. In Ward No 2 of town committee Jamshoro, PPP candidate Arshad Hussain Sahito won election by securing 423 votes against Jamshoro Ettehad candidate Lala Sohrab, who secured 337 votes.

The re-polling was conducted in 15 districts of the province including Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Badin, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar.