CTD summons Imran, 17 other PTI leaders today

PTI Chairman Imran Khan pictured at a court in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad CTD on Sunday summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan and 17 other PTI leaders to take part in the investigation in the case lodged against them for vandalism at the Islamabad’s Federal Judicial Complex.

The PTI leaders include Murad Saeed, Amir Kiyani, Amjad Niazi, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Dr Shehzad Wasim, Farrukh Habib, Omer Ayub, Hammad Azhar, Asad Qaiser, Hassan Niazi, Amir Mughal, Jamshed Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan and Col (retd) Asim.

Ten PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, were summoned in connection with the case lodged at the Golra police station while the remaining had been summoned for investigation in cases lodged at the CTD police station. On the other hand, Imran is also set to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with bail in five cases, including the vandalism case at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex court on Monday. PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry and other PTI leaders are expected to accompany him. Earlier, two first information reports (FIRs) were registered at the CTD and Golra police stations in the capital against Khan and other PTI supporters after PTI workers and the capital police clashed as soon as Imran arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad to attend a hearing of the Toshakhana case.

Later, the Islamabad police arrested PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s nephew and party focal person Hassaan Khan Niazi and 200 other party workers from outside the Judicial Complex for attacking law-enforcement personnel and causing chaos in the capital city on the day the PTI chief had appeared before the court.