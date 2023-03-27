Election not possible at this time: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that everyone should work together with patience and statesmanship to find a way out of the current situation in the country.

If everyone wants to impose their wishes by force then it will not be good for the country in any case, he told the media at Dera Kaira on Sunday. He said an attempt was being made to create an impression that one party had become extremely popular and other parties were trying to escape elections. “It is being said by some people that the Election Commission of Pakistan has violated the Constitution and postponed the elections. Is it possible to hold an election at this time? If it is possible to hold elections and the Election Commission has postponed them at the behest of the government, then it is a violation of the Constitution,” he added.