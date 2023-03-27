Bilawal leaves for Dubai to visit Zardari who undergoes surgery

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left for Dubai on Sunday evening to inquire after the health of his father Asif Ali Zardari, who was in Dubai for medical treatment.

According to PPP source, Asif Zardari was in Dubai and underwent for minor surgery few days back and now he is on recovering stage. The top leadership of the PPP is tight lips about the nature of surgery of former president Zardari, saying that it was minor surgery and now he is recovering and shifted to home in Dubai.

Though sources close to former president claimed that it was a minor eye surgery yet did not share the details, saying now he is in better health.Sources said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to return by Wednesday from Dubai.