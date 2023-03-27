Provision of more facilities at Pirwadhai Bus Stand ordered

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities concerned to provide more facilities to the passengers at Pirwadhai General Bus Stand.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the commissioner during a visit to the bus stand inspected the available facilities and directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible facilities to the passengers. He expressed his annoyance over poor cleanliness condition particularly in washrooms. Zero tolerance policy would be adopted on cleanliness arrangements, he added. The Commissioner also visited the hotel located at Pirwadhai General Bus Stand and reprimanded the hotel management for lack of facilities and poor cleanliness in the hotel. During the visit, he inquired about the facilities from the passengers, she informed.